Mendota High School Board of Education approves calendar for 2026-27 school year

The Mendota High School Board of Education approved a tentative schedule for the 2026-27 school year.

The calendar accounts for nine holidays, four teacher institute days, and two days of parent-teacher conferences that will substitute for student attendance.

There is a built-in accommodation for five emergency days, which are to be used in the case of inclement weather or other extenuating circumstances.

The first day of attendance for students is slated for Friday, Aug 14, 2026. The tentative last day of attendance for students is Friday, May 21, 2027.

The first two teacher institute days are set for the two days prior to the first day of student attendance, Wednesday and Thursday, August 12-13, 2026.

The other two teacher institute days during the year are scheduled for Friday, Oct 9, 2026, and Monday, Jan 4, 2027.

Winter break and spring break are both scheduled to last 11 days.

Winter break will go from Monday, Dec 21, 2026, to Thursday, Dec 31, 2026. Students will not return until Jan 5 due to New Year’s Day, the weekend, and the teacher institute day scheduled for Jan 4.

Spring break will go from Friday, Mar 19, 2027, to Monday, Mar 29, 2027. Students will not be in attendance the week of Mar 22, 2027.

Thanksgiving break will run from Wednesday, Nov 25, 2026 to Friday, Nov 27, 2026.

Veterans Day falls on Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026. There will be a half day with an 11:30 a.m. dismissal.

There is a proposal on behalf of the School Board to host the community Veterans Day ceremony during the school day, but nothing is official as of yet.

There will be no school on Friday, Oct 23, 2026, and Friday, Feb 19, 2027, due to parent-teacher conferences. Parent-teacher conferences will also run from 4 – 7 p.m. on two days earlier in these weeks, but students will be in attendance on those days.

Prior to the dedicated PTC day of Friday, Oct 23, 2026, parent-teacher conference slots will be open from 4 – 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct 19 and Wednesday, Oct 21.

Prior to the dedicated PTC day of Friday, Feb 19, 2027, parent-teacher conference slots will be open from 4 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb 17 and Thursday, Feb 18.