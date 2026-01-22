Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

Closures in the Illinois Valley caused by extreme cold Friday

A haze of snow and cold can be seen over the Interstate 180 bridge on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025 near Hennepin.

School districts across the Illinois Valley have announced full closures or shifts to e-learning on Friday due to the dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills forecast. (Scott Anderson)

By Maribeth M. Wilson

School districts across the Illinois Valley have announced full closures or shifts to e-learning on Friday due to the dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills forecast.

Here is a listing of closures for schools, daycares, government agencies and businesses.

More cancellations and closures will be added to this list once they are announced.

La Salle CountyNewsTribuneMyWebTimesBCRIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesOttawaLa SallePeruPutnam CountyBureau CountyPrincetonStreator

Maribeth M. Wilson

Maribeth M. Wilson has been a reporter with Shaw Media for two years, one of those as news editor at the Morris Herald-News. She became a part of the NewsTribune staff in 2023.