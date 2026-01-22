Closures in the Illinois Valley caused by extreme cold Friday

School districts across the Illinois Valley have announced full closures or shifts to e-learning on Friday due to the dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills forecast. (Scott Anderson)

Here is a listing of closures for schools, daycares, government agencies and businesses.

More cancellations and closures will be added to this list once they are announced.