Closures in the Illinois Valley caused by extreme cold Friday

School districts across the Illinois Valley have announced full closures or shifts to e-learning on Friday due to the dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills forecast.
Here is a listing of closures for schools, daycares, government agencies and businesses.
- Ottawa Township High School
- La Salle-Peru Township High School
- Rutland Grade School
- Tri-County Opportunities Council/Bureau County Food Pantry
- La Salle, Putnam and Bureau County Meals on Wheels home deliveries and all Senior Lunch Program sites
- Illinois Valley Community College
- Princeton Elementary District (E-Learning)
- Ottawa Elementary District (E-Learning)
- Streator Elementary District (E-Learning)
- Streator High School (E-Learning)
More cancellations and closures will be added to this list once they are announced.