Red Cross holding blood drives in LaSalle, Kankakee and Will counties

Students give blood during the Saint Bede Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 4 in the Perino Science Center at St. Bede Academy in Peru. The American Red Cross is holding upcoming blood drives in Kankakee, LaSalle and Will counties. (Scott Anderson)

The American Red Cross said it is facing a severe blood shortage, as requests from hospitals have exceeded the available supply of blood, resulting in an almost 35% drawdown of blood products over the past month.

The shortage is especially serious for platelets and types O, A negative, and B negative blood, the Red Cross said.

High flu activity in almost every state may be sidelining donors, the organization said in a news release. “Without immediate action, patients who count on transfusions – including trauma victims, mothers in childbirth and people with sickle cell disease or cancer – face serious risk," the Red Cross said in the release.

Donors can book an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Super Bowl drawing

Those who give through Friday, Jan. 25, will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LX in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The winner and guest will receive two tickets to Super Bowl LX, access to day-of, in-stadium pregame activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare, three-night hotel accommodations for Feb. 6-9, plus a $1,000 gift card for expenses, the Red Cross said.

See RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for details.

All who come to give Jan. 26-Feb. 28, will receive a $20 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. See RedCrossBlood.org/Heart for details.

When and where you can donate

Kankakee County

Bourbonnais

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 22, Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. St. Route 50

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 27, Riverside Health Fitness Center, 100 Fitness Drive

La Salle County

Streator

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 22, Streator Park Place Conference Center, 406 Hickory St.

Peru

Noon to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 28, Illinois Valley Chapter Donation Center, 1530 4th St.

Marseilles

Noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 29, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 255 E. Bluff

Tonica

1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 2, United Methodist Church, 423 Wauponis St.

Ottawa

Noon - 5 p.m. Feb. 3, Carpenter’s Local 174, 1001 Boyce Memorial Drive

Will County

Bolingbrook

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 23, The Promenade Bolingbrook, 631 E. Boughton Road, Suite 105 on Sandburg Way

Romeoville

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 23, Romeoville Recreation Center, 900 W Romeo Road

Noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 26, American Red Cross, 1293 Windham Parkway

Joliet

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 26, Stepan, 2900 W. Millsdale Road