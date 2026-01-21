Red Cross holding blood drives in LaSalle, Kankakee and Will counties

The American Red Cross said it is facing a severe blood shortage, as requests from hospitals have exceeded the available supply of blood, resulting in an almost 35% drawdown of blood products over the past month.
The shortage is especially serious for platelets and types O, A negative, and B negative blood, the Red Cross said.
High flu activity in almost every state may be sidelining donors, the organization said in a news release. “Without immediate action, patients who count on transfusions – including trauma victims, mothers in childbirth and people with sickle cell disease or cancer – face serious risk," the Red Cross said in the release.
Donors can book an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Super Bowl drawing
Those who give through Friday, Jan. 25, will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LX in the San Francisco Bay Area.
The winner and guest will receive two tickets to Super Bowl LX, access to day-of, in-stadium pregame activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare, three-night hotel accommodations for Feb. 6-9, plus a $1,000 gift card for expenses, the Red Cross said.
See RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for details.
All who come to give Jan. 26-Feb. 28, will receive a $20 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. See RedCrossBlood.org/Heart for details.
When and where you can donate
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 22, Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. St. Route 50
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 27, Riverside Health Fitness Center, 100 Fitness Drive
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 22, Streator Park Place Conference Center, 406 Hickory St.
Noon to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 28, Illinois Valley Chapter Donation Center, 1530 4th St.
Noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 29, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 255 E. Bluff
1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 2, United Methodist Church, 423 Wauponis St.
Noon - 5 p.m. Feb. 3, Carpenter’s Local 174, 1001 Boyce Memorial Drive
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 23, The Promenade Bolingbrook, 631 E. Boughton Road, Suite 105 on Sandburg Way
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 23, Romeoville Recreation Center, 900 W Romeo Road
Noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 26, American Red Cross, 1293 Windham Parkway
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 26, Stepan, 2900 W. Millsdale Road