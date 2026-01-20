Two sustain smoke inhalation in fire at Peru restaurant

Oglesby firefighters respond to Fire On Fifth in the Westclox building on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026 in Peru. A working fire started in the storage room inside of Fire on Fifth. The fire started at 10a.m. Fire departments from Utica, Oglesby Peru and La Salle all assisted on the scene. La Salle and Peru EMS were also dispatched. The entire Westclox building was evacuated. Two employees were transported by ambulance for smoke inhalation. A smoke detector inside Star Union Spirits triggered an alarm, prompting a fast response from firefighters. (Scott Anderson)

Two people were taken to local hospitals for smoke inhalation Tuesday morning after fire broke out in Fire on Fifth, located in the Westclox building.

Peru Fire Chief Jeff King said the source of the fire still is under investigation – he suspects a malfunctioning ice machine – but he was certain the fire was accidental in nature.

King further stated the two occupants who suffered smoke inhalation were expected to recover. The damage estimate, however, is unknown.

“That’s hard to tell because there was smoke from one end of that building to another,” King said.

Peru firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 9:50 a.m. and cleared the scene at 12:35 p.m. La Salle, Oglesby and Utica firefighters assisted at the scene. Tonica firefighters manned the Peru station.

Peru city employees from the police, street and water departments assisted, as well.