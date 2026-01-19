Lin Garden restaurant temporarily closes after apartment fire

Lin Garden restaurant is temporarily closed for cleanup and restoration following an apartment fire early Saturday in the building. (Stephanie Jaquins for Shaw Local)

Lin Garden restaurant is temporarily closed for cleanup and restoration following an apartment fire early Saturday in the building.

“Thank you for your patience, prayers, and continued support,” the restaurant said in a social media post Sunday. “We look forward to serving you again soon.”

The Ottawa Fire Department extinguished the second-floor apartment fire in the multi-use building. The fire was contained to the apartment of origin, which sustained major damage. Other apartments experienced minor smoke impact but no heat damage.

A preliminary investigation determined the fire was accidental and originated in a bedroom from a small tabletop decorative ethanol fireplace that ignited a blanket and rapidly spread within the room.

Two residents were rescued from the structure, located at 301 W. Main St., Ottawa.