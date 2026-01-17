Ottawa firefighters rescue two from apartment fire

The Ottawa Fire Department extinguished an apartment complex fire in a multi-use building early Saturday, rescuing two residents from the structure. (Scott Anderson)

The Ottawa Fire Department extinguished an apartment complex fire in a multiuse building early Saturday, rescuing two residents from the structure.

Firefighters were dispatched at 2:56 a.m. to the 300 block of Main Street and arrived to find flames showing from a second-floor window, Ottawa Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Mills said in a news release. Residents were still inside the building.

Ottawa police officers assisted with the evacuation while fire crews advanced operations, Mills said. Firefighters attacked the blaze from the rear of the structure, using an exterior stairwell to access the fire.

Mills said that during evacuation and search operations, a third-floor resident was observed yelling for help from a window. Crews initiated a ladder rescue and safely removed the resident at 3:12 a.m. Interior search crews found a second resident on the third floor, who was rescued via an interior stairwell at 3:15 a.m.

Water was placed on the fire at 3:08 a.m., and the fire was declared under control at 3:29 a.m., Mills said.

A preliminary investigation determined the fire was accidental and originated in a bedroom from a small, tabletop, decorative, ethanol fireplace that ignited a blanket and rapidly spread within the room, Mills said.

The fire was contained to the apartment of origin, which sustained major damage. Other apartments experienced minor smoke impact but no heat damage, Mills said.

EMS transported two residents to the hospital for evaluation and treatment of smoke inhalation. No firefighters were injured, Mills said.

Several displaced residents were taken to the Ottawa Police Department to stay warm until other arrangements could be made, Mills said.

The Ottawa Fire Department was assisted by the Ottawa Police Department, Marseilles Fire Department, Marseilles Ambulance, Wallace Fire Protection District, Naplate Fire Department, Grand Ridge Fire Department, Ottawa Water Department, Ameren Illinois and Nicor Gas.

The Utica Fire Protection District and Seneca EMS provided city emergency response coverage during the incident.