Peru Hy-Vee raises $4,308 for local food pantries

Peru Hy-Vee district store director BJ Rissi presents check to the Illinois Valley Food Pantry. The Peru Hy-Vee raised a total of $4,308.60 from the round-up campaign and the pantries each received $2,154.30 to support their hunger-fighting efforts. (Photo provided by Peru Hy-Vee)

Peru Hy-Vee raised $4,308.60 to support two local food pantries through a November round-up campaign.

A check presentation was held on Monday to celebrate the donations to Hall Township Food Pantry in Spring Valley and Illinois Valley Food Pantry in Peru. Both organizations received $2,154.30, Hy-Vee said in a news release.

Customers donated money by rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar during a time of increased demand for food assistance. The campaign was launched to assist struggling families while SNAP benefit payments were delayed, according to the release.

“Hy-Vee is here to support our neighbors when they’re in need,” BJ Rissi, Peru Hy-Vee district store director, said in a news release. “We’re grateful for our customers who stepped up and supported this important campaign.”

“The Illinois Valley Food Pantry is so very grateful for the support our Peru Hy-Vee and its employees provide to not just our pantry, but other pantries and charitable organizations in our community,” MJ Credi, executive director of Illinois Valley Food Pantry, said. “The generosity and support the entire Hy-Vee staff shows for this community’s charitable organizations is absolutely wonderful!”

Round-ups at Hy-Vee stores raised more than $466,000 across the company’s eight-state region. Hy-Vee stores also sold approximately 65,000 preassembled food bags to donate to pantries in their communities, the company said.

Hy-Vee has donated more than $70 million through in-kind food donations over the past year.

“Our community has rallied like never before, proving once again that when help is needed, this community answers,” Jan Martin, director of Hall Township Food Pantry, said. “Hy-Vee stands out as a leader, showing what it means to care for and invest in the community. Hall Township Food Pantry is more than grateful.”