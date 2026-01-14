Bureau Valley kindergarten pre-registration runs from Feb. 23 through Feb. 27

Bureau Valley Community Unit School District 340 will hold Kindergarten Pre-Registration from Monday, Feb. 23, through Friday, Feb. 27, at Bureau Valley Elementary buildings in Walnut and Wyanet (BCR photo)

Bureau Valley Community Unit School District 340 will hold Kindergarten Pre-Registration from Monday, Feb. 23, through Friday, Feb. 27, at Bureau Valley Elementary buildings in Walnut and Wyanet.

Parents can pre-register their child at the attendance center their child will attend. The pre-registration will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Children who will be five years old before or on Tuesday, Sept. 1, will be eligible to attend kindergarten in the fall. Children are not required to attend the registration process. Incoming kindergarten students will be able to meet teachers and view their classroom at a Meet ‘n Greet set for August.

Parents will be required to present proof of age (certified birth certificate copy) at the time of pre-registration. A certified birth certificate copy may be acquired at the courthouse in the county where the child was born. Parents will also be required to present proof of residency. Provide the most recent mortgage papers, signed lease, real estate tax bill, current water bill, current electric bill, closing statement for residence purchase, current gas bill, Public Aid card with current address, or valid government-issued ID with current address.

A packet containing a health form, lead screening verification, vision exam form, dental form, informational sheets, and registration paperwork. Registration paperwork must be completed and submitted from Monday, Feb. 23, through Friday, Feb. 27. Health, dental, and vision forms will be due at summer registration. No fees will be collected until summer registration.

Kindergarten pre-registration allows schools to have an idea about the number of kindergartners to expect next school year so that a sufficient amount of student supplies and books can be ordered.

Parents unable to pre-register children during the scheduled times can call the office to inform the school of their intent to send a child to kindergarten. Parents will also need to attend the K-12 registration during the summer or if packet information has been received, they will be able to finish registration online.

For information, call Walnut Elementary at 815-379-2900 or Wyanet Elementary at 815-699-2251.

Pre-registration packets for next year’s kindergarten will be sent home with students currently enrolled in preschool or siblings. The packets may be returned with preschoolers or siblings currently enrolled in school.