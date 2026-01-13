Streator library to host mini golf fundraiser this month

With her brother Jacob inching up to the hole,Allie Coonan tries to sink her putt Saturday during the Carnegie Challenge Mini Golf FUN-Raiser at the Streator Public Library. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

The Streator Public Library is set to host its fourth annual “Carnegie Challenge” mini golf fundraiser later this month at the library.

The Carnegie Challenge will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 31 and from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 1. Tickets are $5 a person, cash only.

The mini golf challenge is made possible by local businesses that sponsor each hole on the course. This year, the library has announced Streator Onized Credit Union as the naming sponsor.

Hole sponsors

Alloy Specialties; Baker Farms; Chismarick Realty, Patrick Chismarick; Danchris Nursery; Dieken-Straughn Farm Management; Edward Jones, Ben Hiltabrand; First State Bank–VISTA Travel Club; Good Morning, Good Day Café; Hardscrabble Lions Club; and M.G. Gulo & Associates Ltd.; OSF HealthCare; Starved Rock Media, Jaimie London; Solon-Telford Funeral Home; SPL Cozy Mystery Book Club; State Farm, Theresa Solon; Streator Eagles FOE 645; Streator Home Savings Bank; Streatorland Historical Society; and Vactor.

Donors

Farm Ridge Township, Central Church of Christ, Reilly and Skerston LLC, and Roger and Sandy Knutz.

As part of the fundraiser, the library also will hold a raffle with prizes donated from local Streator businesses.

For information, call the Streator Public Library at 815-672-2729 or visit its Facebook page.