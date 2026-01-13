Babs Brew breaks ground on new Peru location

Babs Brew is breaking ground on a new building at its Peru location on 4th Street. (Stephanie Jaquins)

Babs Brew is breaking ground on a new building at its Peru location on 4th Street.

The building will be constructed at the site of the coffee shop’s current trailer, which will remain open during construction, according to the business.

The new building will feature two drive-through windows, shorter wait times and mobile ordering capabilities.

“Thank you for sticking with us, supporting us, and growing with us,” the business said in a social media post on Monday. “We seriously could not do this without you.”

Babs Brew opened in Peru a year ago.

