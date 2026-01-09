Shaw Local

Illinois Valley

Utica library announces free programs for 2026

Events include health screenings, cooking classes and genealogy workshop

Utica Public Library

Utica Public Library announces its upcoming free events for 2026 (Derek Barichello)

By Tom Collins

Utica Public Library announces its upcoming free events for 2026

Scales & Tails: Reptiles of the Prairie State, 4:30-5:30. p.m. Thursday, Feb. 5. Learn about reptile habitats, behaviors and adaptations. A master naturalist volunteer will lead this session, sharing photos and stories from local sightings near Starved Rock State Park. To reserve a spot, call 815-667-4509

OSF OnCall: 1-3 p.m. Friday, February 23. Free health screenings available: vitals: Blood pressure reading & oxygen reading, as well as Blood testing: blood glucose and total cholesterol level from a single finger prick test. Fasting is not necessary and results in 2 minutes. Please drink water prior to. Walk-ups only. For questions, call 815-667-4509.

The Foods and Flavors of the Mediterranean: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. The University of Illinois Extension’s Nutrition & Wellness program will be at the Utica Public Library for a program on the foods and flavors of the Mediterranean.

La Salle County Genealogy Guild: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19. Learn the basics of tracing your lineage by the La Salle County Genealogy Guild.

Grilling and Summertime Salads: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4. Program on grilling and summertime salads given by the University of Illinois Extension’s Nutrition & Wellness program.

Summer Reading: Starting June 15, the Utica Public Library District will be having its Summer Reading Program.

Cooking For One or Two: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4. Learn to cook for one or two people in a program given by the University of Illinois Extension’s Nutrition & Wellness program. Free event.

