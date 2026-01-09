Utica library announces free programs for 2026

Utica Public Library announces its upcoming free events for 2026

Scales & Tails: Reptiles of the Prairie State, 4:30-5:30. p.m. Thursday, Feb. 5. Learn about reptile habitats, behaviors and adaptations. A master naturalist volunteer will lead this session, sharing photos and stories from local sightings near Starved Rock State Park. To reserve a spot, call 815-667-4509

OSF OnCall: 1-3 p.m. Friday, February 23. Free health screenings available: vitals: Blood pressure reading & oxygen reading, as well as Blood testing: blood glucose and total cholesterol level from a single finger prick test. Fasting is not necessary and results in 2 minutes. Please drink water prior to. Walk-ups only. For questions, call 815-667-4509.

The Foods and Flavors of the Mediterranean: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. The University of Illinois Extension’s Nutrition & Wellness program will be at the Utica Public Library for a program on the foods and flavors of the Mediterranean.

La Salle County Genealogy Guild: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19. Learn the basics of tracing your lineage by the La Salle County Genealogy Guild.

Grilling and Summertime Salads: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4. Program on grilling and summertime salads given by the University of Illinois Extension’s Nutrition & Wellness program.

Summer Reading: Starting June 15, the Utica Public Library District will be having its Summer Reading Program.

Cooking For One or Two: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4. Learn to cook for one or two people in a program given by the University of Illinois Extension’s Nutrition & Wellness program. Free event.