Submarine monument coming to Allen Park in Ottawa

An aerial view of Allen Park during The City of Ottawa ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024 in Ottawa. Commissioner Marla Pearson (center) cuts the ribbon on a 1.5 million dollar completion of a playground and other improvements to the park. The project was partially funded by a $506,000 IDNR Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant. The new enhancements to Allen Park include accessible sidewalks leading to the upper plateau, featuring a modern playground and hillside play area with safe, poured-in-place surface for children of all abilities. The area also includes a shelter, bench swing with views of the Illinois River and a stone council ring for relaxation and community gatherings. A paved quarter-mile looped walking trail along the scenic banks of the Illinois River, two designated gaming areas, one with four bag toss stations and another with two chess-checkers tables and two ping-pong tables, all designed to promote social interaction and recreation. The sculptures will be repainted in the spring of 2025.

(File photo) On Tuesday, the Ottawa City Council approved an agreement to erect a monument to Ottawa's role in submarine transport during the Second World War. (Scott Anderson)

By Mathias Woerner

A monument commemorating Ottawa’s role in transporting submarines during the Second World War is coming to Allen Park.

The Ottawa City Council approved the agreement Tuesday for the construction of the monument, which will be adjacent to the Illinois River on the north end of the park.

“We’re very appreciative of the opportunity to have this,” Ottawa Mayor Robert Hasty said. “I know it’s a monument that’s been worked on for quite some time.”

Hasty lauded the efforts of Commissioner Wayne Eichelkraut Jr. in moving this project along.

“It’s going to be a great addition to the park,” said Joe Tokars from the United States Submarine Veterans Inc. USS Chicago Base Chapter.

Tokars noted that Jan. 2 was the 83rd anniversary of the first submarine to pass through Ottawa.

Ottawa saw submarines built in Manitowoc, Wisc., pass through the Illinois River on their way to help the United States’ war effort. That will now be commemorated with the addition of this monument in Allen Park.

