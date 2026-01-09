Submarine monument coming to Allen Park in Ottawa

(File photo) On Tuesday, the Ottawa City Council approved an agreement to erect a monument to Ottawa's role in submarine transport during the Second World War. (Scott Anderson)

A monument commemorating Ottawa’s role in transporting submarines during the Second World War is coming to Allen Park.

The Ottawa City Council approved the agreement Tuesday for the construction of the monument, which will be adjacent to the Illinois River on the north end of the park.

“We’re very appreciative of the opportunity to have this,” Ottawa Mayor Robert Hasty said. “I know it’s a monument that’s been worked on for quite some time.”

Hasty lauded the efforts of Commissioner Wayne Eichelkraut Jr. in moving this project along.

“It’s going to be a great addition to the park,” said Joe Tokars from the United States Submarine Veterans Inc. USS Chicago Base Chapter.

Tokars noted that Jan. 2 was the 83rd anniversary of the first submarine to pass through Ottawa.

Ottawa saw submarines built in Manitowoc, Wisc., pass through the Illinois River on their way to help the United States’ war effort. That will now be commemorated with the addition of this monument in Allen Park.