Updated renderings, final plan expected soon for Ottawa’s Illinois River waterfront amphitheater

Ottawa released official renderings of the new amphitheater, showcasing the design and layout for the upcoming venue. Construction is set to begin next Spring with an expected completion in May 2027. (Photo Provided by City of Ottawa)

Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty said a clearer picture of the city’s proposed amphitheater on the city’s Illinois River waterfront should emerge within the next week, following Ottawa City Council’s approval of an architectural agreement during their meeting on Tuesday night.

Hasty said the architects have been updating their plan while working with city officials to address comments raised during recent discussions.

“Tami (Koppen) was able to get back with them regarding the comments that everyone had been making over the last few weeks and looking at the plans,” Hasty said. “They’re hoping to have updated renderings before going to a final plan within the next week or so.”

The official rendering of the new amphitheater at night, highlighting the venue's design and vibrant atmosphere. (Photo Provided by City of Ottawa)

Once the updated renderings are completed, city officials plan to share them publicly.

Funding for the amphitheater includes a $3 million Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program grant awarded to the city three years ago, with a local TIF fund expected to cover the remaining costs.

City leaders have continually said the amphitheater is a key part of their long-term plans to develop Ottawa’s riverfront.

Site work on the amphitheater project already started last year with major construction expected to begin this year and an ETA by early 2027.