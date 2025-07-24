Site work begins on riverfront amphitheater project in Ottawa

An official rendering of the future amphitheater in Ottawa at night, highlighting the venue's design and vibrant atmosphere. City officials recently announced they have started laying groundwork for the project. (Photo Provided by City of Ottawa)

Ottawa has recently started the early phases of construction at the site of its future riverfront amphitheater, marking the first visible step in a project nearly 15 years in the making.

According to a news release, backfill is now being placed at the site that will become home to the amphitheater and surrounding public space.

The city is combining the project with ongoing sewer separation work to reduce costs, minimize waste and move more efficiently toward long-planned riverfront improvements.

Specifically, instead of hauling away excess fill from the city’s ongoing sewer separation project, crews are repurposing it for the riverfront development, city officials said in a news release.

“This work is part of a smart, cost-saving effort—removing fill from our ongoing sewer separation project that would have previously been shipped away and instead using it for the needed fill for the waterfront development,” officials said in a statement. “By coordinating these two major initiatives, the city is saving taxpayer dollars and moving more efficiently toward our goals.”

The riverfront amphitheater and surrounding park space are designed to create a gathering area for residents and visitors along the Illinois River.

Once complete, the development is expected to serve as a hub for community events and recreation.

The city emphasized that the initial site work will not interfere with any activities planned for the former Central School site, including this weekend’s “Touch a Truck” event.

Major construction work is expected to begin next Spring, with an estimated completion date of May 2027.