Princeton High School quiz bowl team to appear on TV

Princeton High School’s Scholastic Bowl team is headed to the small screen after competing on Stateline Quizbowl in a matchup against Byron. (Photo provided by Brody Anderson)

The episode will air Jan. 17 on WTVO Channel 17, with an encore broadcast Jan. 18 on WQRF Channel 39, according to the school. The episode will also be available online beginning Jan. 19 on the Eyewitness News WTVO/WQRF YouTube channel.

“Getting to represent Princeton on TV is unreal,” said Coach Anderson. “There’s this electric mix of nerves and excitement, and then the cameras roll, and you realize: we’re really doing this.”

The show features students competing in fast-paced trivia representing their schools. Princeton’s appearance continues the program’s tradition of showcasing academic excellence.