First State Bank plans agriculture conference Jan. 22

First State Bank will host its 26th Annual Agriculture Conference on Thursday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m. at the Mendota Civic Center.

The conference will feature three speakers addressing weather forecasting, commodity markets, and economic trends relevant to farmers.

Matt Freidlein, science and operations officer for the National Weather Service Quad Cities office and 2000 Mendota High School graduate, will open the program with seasonal predictions for the growing season and weather safety resources for farmers.

Adam Betancourt, manager of customer risk at Archer Daniels Midland Company, will discuss agriculture derivatives and non-traditional contracts. Betancourt has eight years of experience in the agriculture derivatives field.

Keynote speaker Dr. David Kohl, professor emeritus at Virginia Tech, will present “Managing in Economic Chaos.” Kohl has conducted more than 7,000 presentations and published more than 2,500 articles during his career focused on agriculture industry trends.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. First State Insurance will provide coffee and donuts. ADM Grain Company and Heuber LLC will sponsor lunch, while Clifton Larson Allen will sponsor beverages.

Door prizes will be provided by more than 20 area businesses.

Registration is required by Saturday, Jan. 17, by calling the First State Bank agriculture department at 815-539-3834 or visiting firststatebank.biz.