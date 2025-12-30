Cody Kulbartz’s last-second block secures Newark’s win over Streator at Plano Classic

Newark’s Cody Kulbartz drives to the basket against Hall’s Chace Sterling during a game earlier this season in Serena. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

With time running out and a Streator player driving to the hoop for a potential game-winning shot, Newark senior center Cody Kulbartz blocked the attempt to help the Norsemen hold on for a 59-58 victory in the 15th-place game of the 62nd Plano Christmas Classic Tuesday morning.

“On the final play we went to a zone to give them a different look,” Newark coach Kyle Anderson said. “We just wanted to collapse in the paint knowing they would want to get the ball inside. Fortunately, Cody made a big play for us.”

After a nip-and-tuck game throughout, Newark (8-5) trailed by five points with just over three minutes remaining.

Consecutive 3-pointers by James Kath and Kellen Westerfield gave Newark the lead, and a layup by senior point guard Reggie Chapman and short hook by Kulbartz made it 59-54.

In the final minute, Streator (6-6) used two free throws by Brennen Stillwell and a putback from Colin Byers to close to within one before picking up a steal to set up the final possession.

“We wanted to run something for Joe (Hoekstra) at the high post, and if that wasn’t there have Brennen drive off the wing,” Streator coach Beau Doty said. “He was able to get into the lane, but Kulbartz made a great play on it. ... We put ourselves in a good spot late and just didn’t execute in those final moments.

“We’ve had some ups and down this season already and had them here in our four games. We had three games where we (gave) ourselves a chance to win, but just couldn’t quite finish. The team that showed up for us in the second half is something we can build on heading into the new year.”

Newark led 22-14 after one quarter and 36-28 at halftime, thanks to Chapman’s half-court shot at the buzzer.

“I’ve never had a shot like that go in a game before,” said Chapman, who led Newark with a game-best 25 points, five 3-pointers, three rebounds and three assists. “I didn’t quite catch the ball clean and didn’t know if I’d have enough time to get the shot off. Luckily, I got the handle and was able to chuck it. I was surprised how good the shot felt and somehow it went in. It was a cool moment.”

Streator opened the second half on an 8-0 run to tie the contest, and the teams traded points until a floater in the lane by Stillwell and a spinning layup by Byers gave the Bulldogs a 54-49 advantage with 3:35 left.

Kulbartz finished with 20 points, four rebounds and six blocks for the Norsemen. Kath sank all three of his 3-point attempts for nine points while adding four assists and two steals.

“Both sides came into this game knowing they let a couple wins get away in this tournament and really wanted to end it on a good note,” Anderson said. “I was happy with the way we fought back there in the fourth quarter but then struggled to close it out. We’ve been pretty good at digging ourselves out of holes this year, but we’ve had trouble finishing, so today was hopefully a step in the right direction.”

Newark shot 56% (23 of 41) from the field and 10 of 17 from beyond the arc. Streator sank 39% (22 of 56) of its shots, going 5 of 11 from 3, and won the rebound battle 33-18.

The Bulldogs were led by 14 points apiece from LA Moton and Hoekstra (13 rebounds), while Byers finished with 11 points and seven rebounds, and Stillwell 10 points and six rebounds.

Chapman said he just tried to play the way he has all season and keep his teammates calm in tight situations.

“My main focus today was no different than it always is. I need to take care of the ball, be calm with pressure and to score or drive and kick to open shooters,” Chapman said. “Last year I was more of a facilitator, but this year my role has changed, and I need to put the ball in the basket more.

“We were freaking out a little bit in the last few minutes, but we found a way to get the lead back and then hang on to it. Cody (Kulbartz) made a great play on the block to help us finish this tournament with a win.”