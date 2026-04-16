Rochelle man charged with battering pregnant woman, dragging her by hair

A Rochelle man has been charged with battering a pregnant woman after an April 13 incident in Rochelle.

Jose M. Aguilera, 35, has been formally charged in Ogle County with two counts of aggravated battery of a pregnant person, a Class 3 felony; two counts of domestic battery, bodily harm, a misdemeanor; and interference with reporting domestic violence, also a misdemeanor, according to court records.

According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at 12:55 a.m. April 13, to the area of East Fisher Road and Honeysuckle Lane in Rochelle, for a report of a man dragging a woman by her hair.

Deputies located the man and woman, and after conducting an investigation, took Aguilera into custody and transported him to the Ogle County Jail, where he was detained pending an appearance before a judge. He was released from jail on conditional pretrial release. His next court appearance is at 10 a.m. April 29.

Deputies were assisted on scene by the Rochelle Police Department and Rochelle Fire/EMS.