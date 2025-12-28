Spirit Matters: In the midst of chaos and uncertainty, be soft

In many ways, 2026 has been a year of sharp, jagged stab wounds.

Entire government departments have been eliminated or restructured to the point where they no longer bear any resemblance to what was once the envy of the rest of the world.

Programs and services designed to aid the least among us have been eliminated or drastically scaled back without regard to the human toll.

Migrants have been violently targeted by ICE for deportation, despite some of those targeted are legally citizens of the United States and have lived here for decades.

Scientific standards for research and medical care have been bulldozed by the Secretary of Health and Human Services, who has zero qualifications to hold his post. Some states have responded by drawing up their own recommended vaccination schedules, based on previously Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

Medical, legal and other professionals who have worked for the government for decades have resigned for moral reasons, as they are being told to operate against their values and principles.

The arts and humanities have been on the chopping block too. Funding for public broadcasting was slashed. The Kennedy Center, long known as a venue where only the best of the best performs, and are honored with the highest of awards has been turned into a caricature of what it was meant to be, when our president took control of the center and board. Due to these changes, many artists scheduled to perform have canceled their shows, and attendance has plummeted.

All of the destruction to our democracy has culminated in the literal bulldozing of the east wing of the White House – the people’s house – without any notice and without going through the proper channels.

These cuts have happened without any sort of checks and balances whatsoever. The Supreme Court and the legislative branch, at least in their current form, have rubber stamped much of what the executive branch has proposed, without regard to what their constituents have asked of them, much less what the constitution lays out.

Perhaps the worst part of this is that millions of Americans are unaware of all that has happened. They either don’t pay attention to the news, or they get their news from corporate media who have capitulated to the current president and his threats, and aren’t providing accurate reporting. In addition, the structure of this administration is such that anything resembling real transparency is a thing of the past.

The daily wrecking ball has been largely an attempt to distract the American public from the Epstein Files. Our current president has been accused by numerous women of having raped them when they were minors, as part of Jeffrey Epsteins’ notorious sex trafficking operation. This administration has avoided releasing any of the Epstein Files, which contain millions of documents and photos. Many of the files that have been released to the public by the Epstein estate have been highly questionable, if not incriminating to the current president. And due to a formatting glitch, the Department of Justice’s recent release of highly redacted files revealed information of a dark nature they most certainly did not want the public to see.

This is where we are at the end of 2025, and based on what I have written, it all sounds pretty bleak. But whereas at the beginning of the year hope seemed impossible, many cracks in the administration’s attempt to control the narrative have begun to appear.

So, what does all of this mean from a spiritual point of view?

Choose softness. Choose civility.

Be soft with yourself, so that you can be soft with others.

Don’t allow yourself to be a victim of the massive attempt by the government and its corporate accomplices to gaslight, divine and demoralize the American people.

Ask questions and seek out legitimate news sources.

It takes will and effort to not become hardened by our anger and fear into a bitter and resentful people.

Many of us, including myself, are works in progress as we seek to channel our anger and frustration into constructive efforts to turn the tide the other way, back to a nation where we can disagree without violence and dialogue without contempt.

Finally, and this is most important, realize and remember there is a benevolent force that will long outlast any destructive entity that emerges in our world.

In the midst of all the chaos, it can be difficult to remember that this Divine Intelligence has sustained our planet and universe through billions of years of evolution, and especially since humans appeared.

And this Divine Intelligence has done so mindfully, methodically… and quietly.

When you are tempted to despair, remember that.

We are not alone, and we are guided and protected by this Divine Being in ways we do not know.

In the meantime, pray for the grace to distinguish fact from fiction and light from darkness.

Do good and seek the good.

It is far more prevalent than the darkness, and good will ultimately prevail over darkness and evil.

It always does.

