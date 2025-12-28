Bureau County Property Transfers: Nov. 16-30, 2025

The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

Nov. 17, 2025

Brenda and Rex Johnsen to Jolene and Keith Brown, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Schertz Addition in Princeton, $234,000.

Richard Fiocchi (AIF), Nicholas Kokonas (tr), James Kokonas Trust, John Koutselas (decd), Marie Koutselas (ex) and Sophie Koutselas to Holly Ag LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 16 in Hall Township, $250,000.

William Uher (tr) to Solar Digital Agro LLC and Xuejiang Yang, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 20 in Arispie Township, $916,759.80.

DVJJ Farms LLC and Robert Lesage to BV Storm Holdco LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 15 in Manlius Township, $167,400.

Gerri Frank, Michael Kuhn (decd), Derek Kuhn, Jeffrey Kuhn and Timothy Kuhn to Brian Brown, warranty deed, part of Lot 119 in Princeton, $42,000.

Nov. 18, 2025

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Enrique Moreno, warranty deed, Lots 22 and 23 in Frey’s Addition in DePue, $21,000.

Pamela Fritz (decd) and Lonnie Fritz (ex) to Brooke and Justin Carter, executor deed, Lot 8 in Homeway Ninth Addition in Walnut, $172,000.

Coal Hollow Trust and Donna Martin (tr) to Zoey Margis and Jason Martin, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 20 in Selby Township, $250,000.

Nov. 19, 2025

United Community Bank to Christopher Hulscher, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 3 in Union Addition in Princeton, $75,000.

Charles McClure to Deborah and Gregory Johnson, warranty deed, part of Lot 15 in Block 2 and part of Lot 16 in Block 2 in Brown’s Addition in Wyanet, $3,000.

Nov. 20, 2025

Jacob and Jenna Smith to Jeanine and Mark Weir, warranty deed, parts of Section 27 in Princeton Township, $100,000.

John and Sarah French to Alaric Mercier, warranty deed, Lot 9 in Block 26 in O’Beirne’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $109,000.

Edna and Roger Moore to Coal Hollow Trust and Donna Martin (tr), warranty deed, part of Section 24 in LaMoille Township, $170,000.

Christopher Brands to Mia Akers, warranty deed, Lot 10 in Block 138 in Dalzell’s Fourth Addition in Spring Valley, $77,500.

Nov. 21, 2025

Wendy Kirkhove and Wendy Verway to Shafer Farms Family LLLP, warranty deed, parts of Section 21 in Macon Township, $1,084,160.

Steven Fischer, Julie Manning and Julie May to Tellus Demetra LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 11 in Clarion Township, $1,516,395.

Steven Lamis to Selim Imeri, warranty deed, Lot 12 in Block 30 in Spring Valley, $60,000.

John Johnson to Emily Entwistle, joint tenancy deed, Lot 2 in Block 3 in O’Beirne’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $190,000.

Henry Chidgey (tr), Mary Chidgey (tr), Henry Chidgey Trust and Mary Chidgey Trust to Sonata Fields LLC, trustees’ deed, parts of Sections 19 and 30 in Arispie Township, $4,300,000.

Nov. 24, 2025

Bernard and Nicole Larsen to John and Sarah French, warranty deed, part of Lot 7 in Block 134 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $125,000.

L & P Limited Partnership to Henry and Linda Burt, warranty deed, Lot 14 in Block 79 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley and part of Lot 15 in Block 79 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $175,000.

Dolores Hoffert (decd), Dale Hoffert, Daniel Hoffert, David Hoffert, Dennis Hoffert, Donald Hoffert and Deborah Schmitz to Conner Workman, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Block 3 in East Bluff Plat in DePue, $91,000.

Good Roots Property Rentals LLC and Trevin Kennedy to CCMC Holdings LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 39 in Princeton, $200,000.

Nov. 25, 2025

Jeremy Bertrand to John and Sarah French, warranty deed, Lots 6 and 7 in Block 51 in Dalzell’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $35,000.

Jonathan Elliott to Miles Rose, warranty deed, Lot 15 in Princeton (Subdivision E/2 of Lot 109), $122,000.

Deanne Jolley McCartney (tr), Charles Jolley Trust, Helen Jolley Trust, Sarah Martin Living Trust, Ann Martin (tr), Sarah Martin (tr), Ann Martin Trust and Deanne Jolley McCartney (tr) to John Williams, trustees’ deed, part of Section 5 in Selby Township, $300,000.

Susan Spratt (tr) and Welcome Home Trust to Lydia Rodriguez, trustees’ deed, parts of Lot 2 in Fairview Subdivision in Princeton, $150,000.

Nov. 26, 2025

Chet and Jessica Ortega to Jose Israel Flores and Lorena Rodriguez Jaimez, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Block 57 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $135,000.

Diane and Duane Grafft to Deborah Grady, warranty deed, Lot 10R in Hideaway Estates Condominium Phase I in Princeton, $218,500.

Robert Johnson (tr), Susan Johnson (tr), Robert Johnson Trust and Susan Johnson Trust to Darryn Foley, trustees’ deed, Lot 2 and part of Lot 3 in Fletcher’s Subdivision in Princeton, $225,000.