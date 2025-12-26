Riskedal Farms named conservation family of the year

The La Salle County Soil and Water Conservation District has named Riskedal Farms the 2025 Conservation Farm Family of the Year for their commitment to sustainable agriculture and community service. (Photo provided by La Salle County Soil & Water Conservation District )

The La Salle County Soil and Water Conservation District has named Riskedal Farms the 2025 Conservation Farm Family of the Year for their commitment to sustainable agriculture and community service.

The sixth-generation farming operation is run by Stephen Riskedal, who works alongside his father, Brad, and grandfather, Steve. Steve Riskedal began farming in the 1960s on an 80-acre plot, while Brad expanded operations to include trucking through “R” Delivery.

In 2019, the family shifted toward conservation-focused practices during an unusually wet spring, planting winter-kill mixes of oats and radishes and adopting strip-tillage methods.

Today, the farm grows corn, soybeans, wheat, rye, sunflowers and sorghum while integrating livestock grazing with innovative cover crop mixes. The operation tests microbial activity and rainfall absorption annually, with soil testing conducted every four to six years.

Riskedal Farms participates in the USDA Conservation Stewardship Program and holds “Regenefied” certification for soil health and nutrient management. As a Centennial Farm, it has been under continuous family ownership for more than a century.

The family operates Country Lights, a soy wax candle business started in 1999 by Brad and his late wife, Joyce. Each candle contains a Riskedal Farms soybean and supports FFA and 4-H fundraising. Son Darren and his wife, Kendall, took over the business in 2023.

The Riskedals collaborate with neighboring families to share equipment and reduce costs. They have served as Cub Scout leaders, Farm Bureau officers and volunteers with the Leland Lions Club.

The family hosts an annual community sweet corn patch, with donations supporting local children. This year’s proceeds benefited the Red Raider Program in the Earlville area.

The Conservation Farm Family Award, established in 1969, honors families demonstrating outstanding conservation of natural resources and community outreach.