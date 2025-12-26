BCR Basketball notebook: Princeton girls 12-0 start is best in program history

The Princeton girls basketball team won the championship of the Ottawa Girls Holiday Tournament on Tuesday at Kingman Gymnasium. They improved to 12-0, a program best season start. (Brian Hoxsey)

The Princeton girls basketball team is streaking into the New Year with a 12-0 record.

The win streak is the best in program history, topping the 10-0 by the 2022-23 team, which finished 27-5.

The only better starts in school history are the 24-0 by the 2022-23 boys team on the way to the No. 1 ranking in Class 2A, the 23-0 by the 1954-55 boys team, which placed fourth in the old one-class system, and the 16-0 by the 2009-10 boys team, which finished 27-3, reaching the Class 2A sectional finals.

The 1954-55 and 2022-23 Tigers share the school record for most wins with a 32-3 record.

Milestone victory

Tigresses head coach Tiffany Gonigam marked a milestone with Tuesday’s 57-44 championship victory over Metamora at the Ottawa Holiday Girls Tournament, claiming her 100th career win at PHS.

She opened the season tied with the late John Smith as the all-time winningest girls coach at PHS with 88 wins.

All-tournament team

Princeton seniors Keighley Davis and Camryn Driscoll were named to the all-tournament team at Ottawa. Davis garnered MVP honors.

Postseason assignments announced

Bureau Valley will be hosting a Class 1A girls supersectional, bringing in the Eastland and Iroquois West sectional champions.

The Storm have been assigned to the Eastland Subsectional B with Fulton and Galva hosting regionals. The subsectional also includes Newman, Stark County and Wethersfield.

Hall, Princeton and St. Bede have all been assigned to the Class 2A Mendota Subsectional. St. Bede and Riverdale will host regionals. Other teams in the subsectional are Alleman, Erie-Prophetstown, Kewanee, Mercer County Monmouth-Roseville, Rockridge and Sherrard.

The winner of the Mendota Sectional will face the Pontiac Sectional winner at the Wilmington Supersectional.

On the boys side, Bureau Valley will host a regional in the Class 1A Orion Subsectional. Other teams in the field are Alleman, a regional host, Annawan, Ashton-Franklin Center, Eastland, Forreston, Fulton, Hiawatha, Milledgeville, Morrison, Orion, Polo, Rockford Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Sterling Newman, West Carroll and Wethersfield.

DePue, LaMoille, Putnam County and St. Bede have been assigned to the Class 1A Amboy Subsectional A with regionals at Serena and Streator Woodland. Also competing in the field will be Amboy, Dwight, Earlville, Gardner-South Wilmington, Henry-Senachwine, Leland, Marquette, Midland and Newark.

For 2A boys, Hall and Princeton have been assigned to the Chillicothe IVC Subsectional A with Farmington and Rockridge serving as regional hosts. Also in the subsectional are IVC, Kewanee, Mercer County, Monmouth-Roseville, Riverdale and Sherrard.