Princeton gaming lounge to close permanently

The Gamers Guild Lounge in Princeton will soon close permanently.

“As much as we love the lounge and the amazing community that has come from it, we can no longer sustain this ourselves. We hope you understand that we did not make this decision lightly and worked very hard to try to figure things out,” a post on the business’s social media said.

Event nights for December will continue as scheduled. In January, the only events will be regular Saturday Magic Nights and a Ladies Magic Night on a pending Sunday.

Open since April, The Gamers Guild Lounge,104 N. Main St., Princeton, offers tabletop gaming, video gaming and virtual reality games.

