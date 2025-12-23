Bluegill Boathouse closes at Heritage Harbor

Heritage Harbor announced that the Illinois Crafter/Bluegill Boathouse & Marina Bar concluded its services with the Ottawa marina community. (Derek Barichello)

Heritage Harbor announced that the Illinois Crafter/Bluegill Boathouse & Marina Bar concluded its services with the Ottawa marina community.

“We’re grateful to their team for the time and care they dedicated to serving our community,” said a statement in the marina’s social media. “While the restaurant has been managed by an independent third-party operator, Heritage Harbor leadership is fully engaged in ensuring the dining experience ahead reflects the standards of our community and the needs of those we service.”

Future Heritage Harbor dining plans will be announced when finalized.

Bluegill Boathouse opened Memorial Day weekend 2024.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.