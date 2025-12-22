Seneca High School students of the month November 2025

Seneca High School named its November students of the month. (Julie Barichello – jbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Seneca High School named its November students of the month.

Student of the Month

Madison DeGrush (Photo provided by Seneca High School)

Madison DeGrush, daughter of Mindy and Paul DeGrush of Morris. DeGrush plans to attend Western Illinois University to major in speech pathology.

She participates in the fall play, spring musical, Irish Live, speech team, softball, Student Ambassadors, Student Advisory Council, FFA, Drama Club, TRUST, NHS, ACES and choir.

Role model

Liam Knoebel (Photo provided by Seneca High School)

Liam Knoebel, son of Carly and Jack Knoebel of Marseilles. He plans to pursue a career in the concrete trades after graduation and participates in football and FFA.

Irish pride

Landen Venecia (Photo provided by Seneca High School)

Landen Venecia, son of Chris Venecia and Joe Cortez of Verona. He plans to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and participates in football and wrestling.

Rookie of the Month

Alexis Talley (Photo provided by Seneca High School)

Alexis Talley, daughter of Christy Eddy and Jeremy Talley of Seneca. She plans to attend Indiana State University.

She is involved in the drama club and scholastic bowl. Talley also has a younger brother and a 5-year-old Alaskan Malamute named Niko.