Ottawa artist brightens downtowns with holiday windows

Lacey Haltenhof painted this window for Christmas, but made it a little spooky for Chaos and Curiosities in downtown La Salle. (Stephanie Jaquins)

You may not know Lacey Haltenhof, but if you’ve shopped downtowns in the Illinois Valley this holiday season, you’ve seen her work.

Since mid-November, she’s painted 22 storefront windows in a Christmas motif. The first window she painted for free and interest grew from there. She’s painted downtown windows in La Salle, Peru, Ottawa, Streator, Earlville, and Morris.

“I’m incredibly fortunate to be part of a community where small businesses truly support other small businesses, and many local business owners have been willing to take a chance on me and cheer me on,” Haltenhof, of Ottawa, said. “The encouragement, word-of-mouth, and genuine support I’ve received has meant everything to me.”

She started painting windows as a means to get out of the house and into the community.

“I love being out and about and seeing the smile my art puts on people’s faces,” she said.

Growing up, her response to what she wanted to be when she grew up was always the same: artist.

“I originally started painting as a way to express myself creatively again. When I was younger, all I did was paint and I was looking to reconnect with that passion, but I also wanted to share it,” she said.

Lacey Haltenhof painted 22 business windows this holiday season, included this one at Modern Creek Boutique in downtown La Salle. (Stephanie Jaquins)

She also offers kids coloring sheets to give kids the opportunity to feel the boost of serotonin after creating something, like she felt then and still does now.

She started her business, The Laced Brush, in July, painting custom banners for various occasions, gift bags, and table runners.

For more information, find The Laced Brush on social media.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.