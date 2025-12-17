Starved Rock Foundation plans country-themed fundraiser Feb. 28

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation will host “A Country Night for a Cause” on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Club to raise funds for scholarships, grants and community programs, SRCCF announced in a news release. (Photo provided by SRCCF)

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation will host “A Country Night for a Cause” on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Club to raise funds for scholarships, grants and community programs, SRCCF announced in a news release.

The event will feature live country music, a country-style buffet, auctions and dancing.

“We wanted to create an event that truly reflects the heart and spirit of our region,” President and CEO Fran Brolley said in a news release. “This night celebrates community, generosity, and everything that makes Starved Rock Country so special.”

The foundation has opened ticket sales and sponsorship opportunities for what it calls its largest annual fundraiser.

Tickets are available online at srccf.org/event/a-country-night-for-a-cause.

Sponsorship information is available at srccf.org/a-country-night-for-a-cause-sponsorship, and donations can be made at zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/a-country-night-for-a-cause-donations.

Proceeds will directly support the foundation’s mission of connecting donors with community causes.

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties and surrounding areas.