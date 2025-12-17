Ottawa takes final step in annexations for Woodridge subdivision

Ottawa City Council approved amended annexation agreements for the Woodridge subdivision on the city’s east end. (Bill Freskos)

Ottawa City Council approved annexation agreements allowing 13 homes in the Woodridge subdivision to be brought into the city during their meeting on Tuesday night.

Ottawa City Attorney Christina Cantlin explained before the public hearing that the properties were previously required to annex into the city but encountered complications that prompted the city to renegotiate the agreement with homeowners.

Under the agreement, Woodridge residents will gain access to city services while also allowed to operate golf carts, will not be required to install curb and gutter and will receive a temporary property tax abatement. Cantlin said the revisions were intended to make annexation more workable for the property owners.

“We wanted to sweeten the deal a little bit and make the amended annexation agreement more workable for Woodridge residents,” she added.

Following the public hearing, which drew no public comment, the council unanimously approved 13 amended annexation agreements for properties along East 1989th Road and North 2919th Road, just east of Volvo Island.

Residents in the subdivision will gain access to city services starting next year.