Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Ottawa takes final step in annexations for Woodridge subdivision

Council finalizes annexation of 13 properties on Ottawa’s east side

Ottawa City Council approved amended annexation agreements for the Woodridge subdivision on the city’s east end.

Ottawa City Council approved amended annexation agreements for the Woodridge subdivision on the city’s east end. (Bill Freskos)

By Bill Freskos

Ottawa City Council approved annexation agreements allowing 13 homes in the Woodridge subdivision to be brought into the city during their meeting on Tuesday night.

Ottawa City Attorney Christina Cantlin explained before the public hearing that the properties were previously required to annex into the city but encountered complications that prompted the city to renegotiate the agreement with homeowners.

Under the agreement, Woodridge residents will gain access to city services while also allowed to operate golf carts, will not be required to install curb and gutter and will receive a temporary property tax abatement. Cantlin said the revisions were intended to make annexation more workable for the property owners.

“We wanted to sweeten the deal a little bit and make the amended annexation agreement more workable for Woodridge residents,” she added.

Following the public hearing, which drew no public comment, the council unanimously approved 13 amended annexation agreements for properties along East 1989th Road and North 2919th Road, just east of Volvo Island.

Residents in the subdivision will gain access to city services starting next year.

OttawaOttawa City CouncilMyWebTimesLocal NewsGovernmentIllinois Valley Front Headlines

Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.