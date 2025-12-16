Mr. Salsa’s Mexican Restaurant in Oglesby closes after 25 years

The closure of Mr. Salsa’s, a Mexican restaurant at 309 E. Walnut St., Oglesby, was announced Tuesday, effective immediately.

Financial hardships were identified as the primary cause of the restaurant’s closure, which opened in 1999.

“We are incredibly grateful to our loyal customers, friends, and community who have supported us throughout the years. Your kindness, encouragement, and patronage have meant more to us than words can express,” said a statement posted to the restaurant’s social media. “Thank you for allowing us to serve you and be a part of this community. We will always be thankful for the memories and relationships built along the way.”

