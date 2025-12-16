Mendota awards contract to design bike path

Mendota plans to use the funds it received from a Rebuild Illinois grant to help build a bike path and promote tourism to the city. (Photo provided by the City of Mendota)

Mendota awarded a contract Monday to an engineering firm to design a walking-cycling path using $3 million in funding the city received this spring.

The Mendota City Council awarded the engineering contract to the W.T. Group for a maximum $220,000. The project will create a walking and biking path connecting the Amtrak train depot to the Lake Mendota sports fields and Lake Kakusha pier.

Annie Short, project director, said she’s excited but cautioned there are multiple boxes to check before any asphalt is laid.

“We won’t construct anything until spring of 2027,” Short said.

Separately, the city council adopted a tax levy that could translate into modest relief when the property tax bills arrive next spring.

As previously reported, the city’s tax base grew nearly 10%, resulting in what Alderman John Holland III termed “a slight decrease” in taxes.

Mayor David Boelk last year paid the city $1,767 on a total tax bill of nearly $7,900. If his home value stays the same, Boelk could pay an even $1,700 next year.

Finally, the council awarded an engineering contract to Fehr Graham for the next phase of the wastewater treatment plant for $6 million. Boelk said the city, as with many municipalities, is required by federal authorities to make upgrades at a backbreaking cost to the city – and it will take at least 10 more years.

“I might be dead and gone,” Boelk said, “but it’s going to cost in excess of $40 million.”

Other matters:

-Residents are reminded to move vehicles off city streets after 2 or more inches of snow have fallen. Tickets can be issued, and vehicles towed, for non-compliance

-Awarded the artist contract to Justin Suarez, pending approval by the city attorney

-Wished residents a happy holiday season