Jan. 3 ceremony set for Starved Rock photo contest winners

The title of Best of Show in this year's 2025 Starved Rock Photography Show goes to Katherine Buckley of Oglesby. An awards ceremony will be Jan. 3, 2026.

Winners have been named in the 2025 Starved Rock Photography Show.

The title of best of show this year goes to Katherine Buckley, a photographer from Oglesby.

The 86 submissions will be on display daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Starved Rock Visitor Center in the Kaskaskia Room. The exhibit is closed Dec. 14, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

The exhibition will conclude on Friday, Jan. 2. The photographer award ceremony and reception is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 3, at the Starved Rock Visitor Center.

This year featured 86 entries from eight different categories that highlighted the beauty of plants, animals, and landscapes from all over North America.