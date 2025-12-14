Championship game at Colmone Classic postponed to Dec. 20

Princeton's Stihl Brokaw (2) holds ball above head looking for pass during the Colmone Classic on Saturday, December 13, 2025 at Hall High School in Spring Valley. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

Saturday’s finals of the Colmone Classic at Hall High School didn’t go as planned.

The final three games of the day were not held, including the fifth- and third-place games and championship when Eureka and IVC were unable to make the trip north due to the weather.

The championship showdown between rivals Hall and Mendota was postponed to next Saturday, Dec. 20. However, the third- and fifth-place games will not be made up due to previously scheduled games for the teams.

Hall athletic director Eric Bryant said the championship would be held on Dec. 20, perhaps with the Hall and Mendota JV teams also joining the hoopla.

The final day also proved to be the end of a disappointing week for Princeton, St. Bede and Bureau Valley.

Princeton, which has won two Colmone championships and played for another in the last four years, lost to Kewanee 67-48 in the seventh-place game, ending the week 1-3.

“I think we let a couple (games) slip away that we wish we had back, and I think today we didn’t give our best effort for whatever reason,” Tigers coach Jason Smith said. “Back to the drawing board on Monday.”

He said if he could have put his finger on what went wrong Saturday, “we wouldn’t have got beat by 19.”

St. Bede went into overtime, falling to Galva 64-63 in the ninth-place game.

Like Smith, St. Bede coach Brian Hanson had takeaways from the week, even if they weren’t all positive.

“The one thing we take away is, there’s only one way we can play. And we’ve got to be the first on the floor for loose balls,” he said. “We’ve got to be talking. We’ve got to have energy. We can’t walk out on the floor and expect good things to happen. We’ve got to create the energy.

“If it’s 1:30 in the afternoon on a Saturday when it’s snowing, an empty gym, a quiet gym, we have to be the ones who are the aggressor. We have to play fast, get on the floor. If felt like they wanted loose balls more than we did, and that can’t happen.”

Bureau Valley lost to Putnam County 57-34, finishing 12th in the tournament and 0-4 for the week.

Daniel Barnes (12) of Princeton dribbles ball up court during the Colmone Classic on Saturday, December 13, 2025 at Hall High School in Spring Valley. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

Kewanee 67, Princeton 48: The Tigers led 13-10 after the first quarter, but the Boilermakers quickly turned the tables with a 17-4 edge in the second to take a 27-17 halftime lead.

The Tigers had a woeful shooting day, shooting 13 of 51 from the field for a chilly 25%. Many of the misses were of the “bunny” variety, which made it especially frustrating for Smith.

Smith said it’s all about the fundamentals.

“Rebounding, boxing out, making 2-footers with contact. Just things like that,” he said. “We got a lot of good looks. We were cold tonight. Missed a bunch of bunnies, 2-footers that we have to make to compete in any game you’re in. There’s probably your 20 points.

“Think we did a good job defensively. But we don’t do a good job adjusting to their adjustments. We have to anticipate the ball better. Got to grab the ball more when the ball’s there for your taking. You’ve got to grab it and get it. So there’s a lot of things we can work on in practice.”

Sophomore Jack Oester led the Tigers with 12 points, and freshman Julian Mucha added 10.

Kewanee got 15 points each from Griff Hicks and Chris Crowe, while Dayvon Robinson added 10.

Jack Oester (5) of Princeton pulls up for midrange shot during the Colmone Classic on Saturday, December 13, 2025 at Hall High School in Spring Valley. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

Galva 64, St. Bede 63 (OT): The Bruins forced overtime by outscoring the Wildcats 16-10 in the fourth quarter to knot the score at 52, tying the game on Gino Ferrari’s basket on an inbounds play.

Hanson said the Bruins should’t have put themselves in that position.

“The game-decider was the first 16 minutes,” Hanson said. “Started flat in the beginning. Made ourselves in a situation we had to claw back. Kind of felt like we were in quicksand all day.”

Ferrari had a game-high 23 points for the Bruins, with Alec Tomsha and Graham Ross adding for 11 each.

MJ Louck and Reid Lucas each had 19 points for the winning Wildcats.

Putnam County 57, Bureau Valley 34: The Panthers defeated the Storm for 11th place.

Braden Bickerman led PC with 21 points. Traxton Mattingly added 14.

For the Storm, Wyatt Birkey had 10 points, and Zac Wiggim had seven.

Earlier in the day, the Panthers lost to Galva 58-32 in a makeup game from Thursday.

Note: L-P defeated IVC 33-27 for the JV championship.