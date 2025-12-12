Marseilles library events set for December

The Marseilles Public Library, 155 E. Bluff St., will host several programs and events in December.

The library will be closed for Christmas on Wednesday, Dec. 24, through Friday, Dec. 26. The Marseilles Public Library also will close for New Year’s Eve at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 31.

An after-school program is set for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 11. The program features crafts, games, and snacks. The program is open to children in kindergarten through eighth grade.

A storytime will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 18. The storytime features a craft and silly Christmas stories read by Ms. Becky. The storytime is intended for preschoolers and their caregivers.

A Christmas craft event is set from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 18. Participants can create Christmas crafts. An after-school snack will be served.

Santa Claus will visit the library from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 23. Santa will read a story and offer a Christmas ornament craft. Registration is required.