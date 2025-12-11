Bill Walsh Auto Group Ottawa to close Volkswagen franchise

Bill Walsh Auto Group in Ottawa will close its Volkswagen franchise on Dec. 11, shifting warranty service and sales support to Hawk Volkswagen in Joliet. (Bill Freskos)

Bill Walsh Auto Group announced it will end its Volkswagen franchise operations in Ottawa on Dec. 11, 2025.

In a notice to customers, the dealership said Hawk Volkswagen in Joliet will take over as the primary point of contact for Volkswagen sales, service and warranty support. Customers can view inventory and service options at HawkVW.com or call 815-741-1100.

For non-warranty service, Volkswagen owners may continue to work with technicians at the new Ottawa Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Mazda location, which can be reached at 815-433-1666.

In a statement, the dealership thanked customers for their loyalty and “for allowing our team to be a part of your Volkswagen story.”