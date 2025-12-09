La Salle County marriage licenses: Nov. 14- Nov. 28

Here is the list of couples who applied for La Salle County marriage licenses from Nov. 14 through Nov. 28.

Joseph David Lowry of Ottawa and Yesenia Martha Lemos of Ottawa

Armando Chavira of Marseilles and Elvia Gonzalez Torrijos of Marseilles

Joseph Clarke Williamson of West Chicago and Emily Marie Bove of Carol Stream

John Allen Choate III of Peru and Kendra Jo King of Peru

Ky Thoai Dinh Le of Peru and Thanh Thao Thi Nguyen of Peru

Gavin Lee Sustek of Wenona and Lainy Jane Boawn of Wenona

Isaiah Luis Contreras of Ottawa and Jaelyn Elizabeth Tipple of Ottawa

Charles William Uphouse of Streator and Nicole Ashley Rogers of Streator

Mohammed Wajdi Shukri of Oglesby and Jordan Lynn Rose-Fleming of Oglesby