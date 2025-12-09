Illinois Valley churches announce Christmas Eve, Christmas Day services

Churches across La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties have announced their Christmas Eve and Christmas Day service schedules for 2025. (Metro)

Churches across La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties have announced their Christmas Eve and Christmas Day service schedules for 2025.

Churches wishing to add their Christmas service information to the list should contact ntnewsroom@shawmedia.com by Thursday, Dec. 18. The complete schedule will be printed on Saturday, Dec. 20.

La Salle

St. John Baptist Parish in La Salle will hold Christmas Eve Masses at 4 p.m. in St. Hyacinth Church, at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. in St. Patrick Church, with a Spanish Mass at 7 p.m. in St. Hyacinth’s. Midnight Masses will be held in English at St. Hyacinth’s and in Latin will be at Holy Rosary Shrine.

Christmas Day Masses will be at 8 a.m. in St. Hyacinth, 10 a.m. in St. Patrick and 12:15 p.m. in Spanish at St. Hyacinth.

Peru

St. Bede Abbey will hold a Christmas Eve Mass at 8 p.m. and a Christmas Day Mass at 10 a.m.

Zion United Church of Christ will hold a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 24.

St. Rose of Lima Parish in Peru will hold Christmas Eve services at 4 p.m. in St. Valentine Church, 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. in St. Joseph Church. Midnight Mass will be in St. Valentine Church. Christmas Day Masses will be at 7:30 a.m. in St. Valentine, 9 a.m. in St. Joseph and 10:30 a.m. in St. Valentine.

Princeton

St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church will hold candlelight Christmas Eve services at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Evangelical Covenant Church will hold a 7 p.m. service on Christmas Eve.

St. Louis Catholic Church will hold Christmas Eve Masses at 4 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Christmas Day Mass will be at 9 a.m.

Oglesby

Holy Family Church will hold Christmas Eve Masses at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Christmas Day Mass will be at 8 a.m.

Ottawa

St. Brigid Parish in Ottawa will hold Christmas Eve Masses at 4 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. in St. Columba Church and at 5 p.m. in St. Patrick Church. Christmas Day Masses will be at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. in St. Patrick and at 9 a.m. in St. Columba

Spring Valley/DePue

Christmas Eve Masses will be at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. in Nativity of Our Lord Church in Spring Valley, with a Spanish Mass at 7 p.m. at St. Mary Church, DePue. Christmas Day Mass will be at 9 a.m. in Nativity of Our Lord Church.

Utica

St. Mary Church will hold Christmas Eve Masses at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Christmas Day Mass will be at 9 a.m.