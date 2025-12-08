‘Please let them eat’: La Salle County Board rethinking feral cat fine

Sandra Knott (left) and Hannah Scoma urged the La Salle County Board at its Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, meeting to reconsider its prohibition on the feeding of feral cats. (Tom Collins)

Yes, feral cats can be a nuisance – animal rights activists agree there with the La Salle County Board – but starving them isn’t an ethical option, animal rights activists say.

The board is reconsidering its decision last month to make feeding a feral cat a public nuisance and subject to a fine of $75.

Board member Brian Dose (D-Ottawa), who wasn’t present Monday, said the issue was revisited at a Dec. 4 committee and the county may participate in trap-and-release measures.

We can’t take in all the cats and kittens -- no one can. — Sandra Knott, activist

Dose said committee members asked activists to present their concerns to the full board.

Monday, Sandra Knott of Safe House Animal Rescue League appeared before the full board to recommend trapping, vaccinating, neutering and microchipping feral cats, many of which can be adopted.

“We can’t take in all the cats and kittens – no one can,” Knott said. “We teach the community members how to socialize kittens at the proper age, so they’re removed from the streets and become adoptable. We have found that 90% of the caretakers are willing to cooperate and follow instructions. They just needed education and training.”

While sanctions may occasionally be needed with wayward community members or dangerous animals, she said, starving feral cats isn’t the answer.

“Please let them eat. The ordinance should be rescinded, and more positive methods communicated with a scientifically researched, enforceable, humane ordinance designed to properly manage and protect the feline population and the community members in our county.”

Last week, Renko Animal Rescue in Plainfield posted on its website that feeding feral cats is a critical part of “trap-neuter-return” programs that reduce populations while avoiding the destruction of animals.

“Denying animals access to food does not make them disappear – it only increases illness, desperation, and needless suffering,” Renko wrote on its Facebook page, urging county officials to “reconsider this harmful ban” and work with your local rescue groups, veterinarians, and community members to support humane, effective, and evidence-based solutions for managing feral cat populations.