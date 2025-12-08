Ottawa YMCA names Glenn Haley as new CEO

The Ottawa YMCA has appointed Glenn Haley as its new CEO and executive director, effective on Monday. (Photo provided by Kelly Peterson)

The Ottawa YMCA has appointed Glenn Haley as its new CEO and executive director, effective on Monday.

Haley brings decades of YMCA experience, most recently serving as CEO of the Illinois State Alliance of YMCAs, where he led a statewide association of 43 nonprofit YMCA organizations and 99 branches. Under his leadership, Illinois YMCAs served 667,895 residents in 2023 and provided $11.7 million in community assistance through scholarships and reduced-fee programs.

Before his statewide role, Haley served as interim president and CEO for several YMCA associations across the United States, including locations in Topeka, Kansas; Selma, Alabama; and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. In each community, he helped guide organizational renewal and growth through expertise in fiscal management, board development, program innovation and community relations.

Haley holds a master’s degree in organizational development and leadership with a focus on nonprofit management from Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts.

“We are thrilled to welcome Glenn Haley as the new CEO of the Ottawa YMCA,” Jay LeSeure, Ottawa YMCA board chair and head of the search committee, said. “His strategic vision, operational excellence, and lifelong dedication to the Y’s mission position him perfectly to lead our organization into its next chapter of growth and impact.”

The Ottawa YMCA said it looks forward to the leadership and energy Haley brings to the role.