St. Bede beats Dwight in Tri-County Conference opener: BCR Friday roundup

St. Bede Bruins logo

By Kevin Hieronymus

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Bede 68, Dwight 52: The Bruins defeated the Trojans to capture the Tri-County Conference opener on the Academy hardwood Friday night.

Newman 75, Princeton 47: The Comets, who led just by six at the half, outscored the Tigers 41-19, in the second half to run away victory in the Three Rivers East opener.

Jack Oester led the Tigers (1-4) with 18 points.

George Jungerman led the Comets, who made 11 3-pointers, with 25 points.

Indian Creek 56; LaMoille 36: The Timberwolves defeated the visiting Lions in Little Ten Conference play in Shabbona.

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986 and is Sports Editor of Putnam County Record. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL