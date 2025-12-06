St. Bede beats Dwight in Tri-County Conference opener: BCR Friday roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Bede 68, Dwight 52: The Bruins defeated the Trojans to capture the Tri-County Conference opener on the Academy hardwood Friday night.

Newman 75, Princeton 47: The Comets, who led just by six at the half, outscored the Tigers 41-19, in the second half to run away victory in the Three Rivers East opener.

Jack Oester led the Tigers (1-4) with 18 points.

George Jungerman led the Comets, who made 11 3-pointers, with 25 points.

Indian Creek 56; LaMoille 36: The Timberwolves defeated the visiting Lions in Little Ten Conference play in Shabbona.