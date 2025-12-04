Princeton Logan wins 7th grade girls 3A sectional, advance to state quarterfinals

Princeton Logan captured the Class 3A Morris Saratoga Sectional seventh-grade championship on Wednesday, defeating Lisle 24-12. The Lions (17-3) advance to the IESA Class 3A State quarterfinals to face Hillsboro (23-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Auburn High School. Team members are (front row, from left) manager Cora Gutshall Lauren Driscoll, Leena Gutshall, Ashlyn McConnell and Hattie Dye; and (back row) coach Garey Driscoll, Addi Odell, Alyxis Watson, Haleigh Mack, Abby Michlig, Maycie Munson, Alivia Norman, Avery May and coach Adam Gutshall. (Photo provided)