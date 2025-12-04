Ottawa Canal Association shares restoration efforts, future vision for city’s historic waterway

Arnie Bandstra, president of the Ottawa Canal Association and former city engineer, speaks to the Ottawa City Council about the history and ongoing restoration of the Illinois & Michigan Canal during a presentation at the council meeting. (Bill Freskos)

The Ottawa City Council got a closer look at the Illinois & Michigan Canal’s restoration efforts during a presentation by the Ottawa Canal Association on Tuesday night.

Arnie Bandstra, the association’s president and a former city engineer, shared the history of the canal’s impact on Ottawa’s growth and talked about ongoing projects to preserve the waterway.

As part of the presentation, Bandstra showed a video to council members about the efforts from the group to restore the canal over the years, including rewatering sections; landscaping with native plants; and creating recreational opportunities such as canoeing, kayaking and winter skating.

“Together with the city, we’ve been able to bring the canal back to life,” Bandstra said. “It’s more than a waterway; it’s a bridge between past and present and a gift for generations to come.”

Ottawa City Council members view a presentation highlighting the I&M Canal’s history, restoration projects and ongoing volunteer efforts by the Ottawa Canal Association. (Bill Freskos)

Bandstra also noted the canal’s role in attracting visitors from across Illinois, other states and even other countries. The association hosts senior bus tours and other educational programs and events – such as Canal Day in the summer – to allow people to experience a major part of Ottawa and Illinois’ history.

The group hopes future projects, including the discovery of a buried lateral canal lock, will expand opportunities for the community.

Bandstra acknowledged that the association’s board will need continued support from the city and community volunteers to sustain these efforts.

“We have a small board – just five or six of us – and as we get older, we can’t do everything we used to,” Bandstra said. “It’s going to take a real team effort with the city and community volunteers to keep these projects moving and make the canal a lasting asset for Ottawa.”

Mayor Robb Hasty thanked the association for its work and said the city looks forward to continuing to support the canal projects.