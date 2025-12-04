Nonie’s Bakery & Café in Utica closes after nearly 11 years

After almost 11 years, Nonie’s Bakery & Café in Utica has closed. Its last day of business was November 23. (Shaw Media)

After almost 11 years, Nonie’s Bakery & Café in Utica has closed. Its last day of business was November 23.

“Deb and I are hanging up our aprons and putting away our rolling pin and grill spatula. We are not closing because of a lack of business, a lack of help, or due to ill health for any reason. We were approached by a party that made us a reasonable offer and we decided to take it while we were still on top,” read a statement posted to the business’s Facebook page by co-owner Scott Novak.

Scott and Debbie Novak thanked their staff and customers for their support.

Reimbursement is offered for remaining gift card balances. Customers are asked to message the business on Facebook or email noniesbakerycafe@gmail.com with their gift card number, name, phone number, and the remaining balance. Deadline to redeem is Wednesday, Dec. 24.

