Ottawa advances more Fields Hill annexations

Homes on Fields Place in the Fields Hill subdivision, including 2106 and 2124 Fields Place, were among the latest properties annexed into the city. (Bill Freskos)

The Ottawa City Council approved a series of annexations in the Fields Hill subdivision, bringing several north-side homes officially into the city.

After annexing many Fields Hill properties this year, the council added three more to the city: 111 Beveridge Avenue, 2124 Fields Place, and 2106 Fields Place.

Ottawa City Attorney Christina Cantlin said the annexations are voluntary and were submitted earlier this year by homeowners seeking access to city water, sewer and public safety services. She said the changes also help clear up a patchwork of city and county parcels in the same neighborhood.

The city has already approved multiple annexations in the subdivision. As it has before the vote on Tuesday night, the city held a public hearing on the annexations but no residents spoke.

Mayor Rob Hasty said the Fields Hill area has continued to grow and that the move simply formalizes what’s already happening.

“These houses function as part of the city,” Hasty said. “Annexation just makes the service side line up with reality.”

City staff said they’re working through the list as residents submit paperwork, and more petitions are expected.

Council members reiterated that the remaining homeowners there will still be able to petition individually and that the city’s goal is to bring the entire subdivision into the city limits for utilities and services.