Colmone Classic to tip off at Hall Saturday

Fieldcrest won its second straight and 14th Colmone Classic championship, defeating LaSalle-Peru 48-38. (MaKade Rios For Shaw Media)

The 51st annual Colmone Classic will tip off Saturday at Hall High School with a new team in the 12-team field.

Galva replaces La Salle-Peru, which lost to Fieldcrest 48-38 in last year’s finals.

Bureau County rivals Princeton and Bureau Valley have been paired together once again, playing in the White Pool along with Chillicothe IVC. The Tigers and Storm will meet in Saturday’s second game at 4:30 p.m.

The host Red Devils will play out of the Red Pool with neighbor Putnam County and Rock Falls. The Red Devils and Rockets will meet at 6 p.m. Saturday with the Panthers playing their first game on Monday against Rock Falls at 8 p.m.

Mendota and St. Bede are joined by Eureka in the Black Pool with two-time defending champ Fieldcrest, Galva and Kewanee comprising the Gray Pool.

Saturday’s lineup includes matchups between Galva and Fieldcrest at 3 p.m. and Mendota and St. Bede at 7:30 p.m.

Pool play continues each night through Wednesday with crossover contests set for Thursday and Friday nights.

Saturday’s finals will tip off at noon with the championship game set for 7:30 p.m.

Fifty Colmone champions have been crowned dating back to 1974 when Chips Giovanine’s Western Rams won the first of three straight titles. Fieldcrest tops the chart with 14 championships. Nine different schools have won in the past 25 years.

Hall has won its own tournament seven times, but seeks its first in 12 years.