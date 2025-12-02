Scotty McCreery to headline 2026 Marshall-Putnam County Fair

Country music artist Scotty McCreery will headline the 2026 Marshall-Putnam County Fair concert on Thursday, July 16, at the Marshall-Putnam Fairgrounds.

The concert is presented by Country Financial agents Steve Vogel and Jonathan Krieghauser.

McCreery won the 10th season of American Idol in 2011 and made history as the first country artist and youngest male artist of any genre to debut at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart with his platinum-certified album “Clear as Day.”

The 31-year-old has sold more than 4 million albums and achieved six No. 1 hits, including “Cab in a Solo,” “Damn Strait,” “You Time,” “In Between,” “This is It” and “Five More Minutes.” His latest album is “Rise & Fall,” and his current EP is “Scooter & Friends,” which features “Bottle Rockets” with Hootie & The Blowfish.

McCreery has earned one double platinum, four platinum and two gold singles, along with numerous awards.

Opening acts will be announced later.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 5, at marshallputnamfair.org.