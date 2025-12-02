Ottawa council to look at Fields Hill annexations, start tax levy process

The Ottawa City Council will take the next steps toward bringing parts of the Fields Hill subdivision into the city, as well as address the city’s tax levy, during their meeting on Tuesday night.

The meeting will open with a public hearing on the annexations, and later, the council is expected to vote on four agreements as well as annexation ordinances for homes on Fields Place and Beveridge Avenue.

The council will also begin its annual work on Ottawa’s property tax levy. Finance Commissioner Wayne Eichelkraut plans to introduce an ordinance to set the required public hearing.

Council members also will review several routine bond abatements, which the city uses so certain debts don’t end up on residents’ tax bills.

Other business on the agenda includes a presentation from the Canal Association, police and fire reports, a proposal to transfer ownership of the Cupcake Sculpture and a contract for sale involving the Ottawa Moose Lodge.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 301 W. Madison St.