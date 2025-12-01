Riverdale leads BCR Three Rivers All-Sports Race

After winning its first BCR Three Rivers All-Sports Championship in 2023-24, Riverdale is back on top of this year’s race through the fall sports season.

The Rams have been boosted by first-place finishes in boys golf and its girls volleyball team, which placed third in Class 2A, in the Three Rivers West. Overall, Riverdale has 34 points, just enough to hold an edge by one point over Erie-Prophetstown (33), which had first-place finishes in volleyball (TRAC East) and girls golf.

Rounding out the top five through the fall season are Sherrard (32), which swept the cross country titles and won boys soccer with co-op partner Orion, Princeton (30.5), which was second in volleyball, football and girls cross country, and Orion (28).

Each school is awarded points for its sports finishes based on the number of teams in that sport. Most of the sports are split by divisions, rewarding a first-place finish six points, a second-place finish five points, etc. A first-place finish in sports with a full conference netted 14 points, etc.

There are 14 sports recognized in the conference with the addition of boys soccer in 2023-24.

This is the eighth year of the BCR Three Rivers All-Sports Race. Rockridge won the first championship in 2015-16 followed by a two-year run by Newman (2016-17, 2017-18) and Orion in 2018-19.

Sherrard heads the honor roll with three titles in 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2024-25, with Riverdale sneaking in for 2023-24.

There were no Three Rivers All-Sports titles awarded in 2019-20 and 2020-21 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

2025-26 All-Sports Standings:

Schools VB FB GG BG GCC BCC BS Total 1) Riverdale 6 3 3 11 4 6 1 34 2) E-P 6 4 9 5 2 7 X 33 3) Sherrard 4 2 6 1 6 8 5 32 4) Princeton 5 5 5 6 5 2 2.5 30.5 5) Orion 5 2 8 4 1 3 5 28 6) Mendota 1 3 1 10 X 4 7 26 7) Rockridge 2.5 6 7 8 X X X 23.5 8) Hall 2 4 X 9 X 1 2.5 18.5 8) Mercer County 2.5 1 4 3 3 5 X 18.5 10) Newman 4 5 2 7 X X X 18 11) Kewanee 3 1 X 2 X X 6 12 12) Mon-Rose 1 6 X X X X 4 11

Three Rivers All-Sports Honor Roll

2024-25 - Sherrard

2023-24 - Riverdale

2022-23 - Sherrard

2021-22 - Sherrard

2020-21 - Not held because of COVID-19 pandemic

2019-20 - Not held because of COVID-19 pandemic

2018-19 - Orion

2017-18 - Newman

2016-17 - Newman

2015-16 - Rockridge