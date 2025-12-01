2025-26 bowling preview: Returning captains leading Streator, Ottawa high school keglers

Ottawa Pirates

Boys

Coach: Mark Andrews (16th season)

Top returners: Bently Thumm, so.; Cash Fowler, jr.

Top newcomers: Lucas Day, so.; Chris Znaniecki, fr.; Landrey Brenbarger, jr.; Landon Dewindt, so.

Worth noting: The Pirates are off to a solid start to the 2025-26 season, with Thumm, Dewindt, Day and Brenbarger routinely the high rollers. Ottawa will be looking to follow up last year’s 9-8 season and third-place showing in the Interstate 8 Conference. “Goals for this young team are to compete for a conference title and to qualify for sectionals,” Andrews said. “I would love to see this young team grow throughout the season.”

Girls

Coach: Levi Ericson (first season)

Top returners: Kilah Figenbaum, sr.; Kathy Perez, sr.; Rylee Harsted, sr.; Tessa Diaz, sr.

Top newcomer: Paisley Leal, so.

Worth noting: Leal joins the seniors to lead the Pirates varsity team this winter after a 10-5 season that also included a third-place finish in the Interstate 8 Conference standings. “After our four seniors we are a young team,” said Ericson, who after seven seasons as technically an assistant coach in the program who took charge of the girls team is now officially the girls head coach. “All four seniors bring plenty of experience and knowledge to lead such a young group. Goals for this year are continue to compete and improve day in and day out.”

Streator Bowlin’ Bulldogs

Boys

Coach: Nancy Longnecker (11th season)

Top returners: Cody Taylor, sr.; Austin Murphy, jr.; Tyson Kolojay, jr.; Brayden Bradley, so.; Konner Dulabhan, so.

Top newcomers: Bentley Missel, fr.; Zach Minick, fr.

Worth noting: Taylor, the team’s captain, returns after qualifying for IHSA sectionals as a junior and looks to lead a somewhat experienced Bowlin’ Bulldogs team. A pair of freshmen has made an immediate impact so far, as Missel to this point carries the team’s second-highest average; Minick has the fifth – a sign of good things to come on top of their immediate contributions.

Girls

Coach: Nancy Longnecker (11th season)

Top returners: Lily Michael, sr.; Kaitlyn Pettyjohn, jr.; Jenna Onasch, sr.; Lisa Lopez, sr.

Top newcomers: Giselle Guadarrama, jr.; Miryssa Ashlock, so.

Worth noting: Michael, also a team captain, is aiming this winter to qualify for sectionals for a third consecutive postseason and perhaps punch her ticket to the IHSA state finals. She leads a strong corps of returnees. Speaking about the program’s overall (girls and boys) prospects, Longnecker said, “For our goal as individuals, to raise averages from last year by five to 10 pins. To do this, we have to work hard on picking up spares. As a team goal, advance to sectional play.”