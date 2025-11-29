Putnam County Library plans gingerbread workshop

The Putnam County Public Library District will host a gingerbread decorating workshop at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16, at the Granville Branch.

Families will work with pre-assembled “gingerbread” houses made from graham crackers and royal icing. All materials and basic decorating tips will be provided to help participants create their own festive designs.

The workshop is designed for children ages 5 and up with a parent or guardian. Participants can take home their decorated houses and will learn creative ways to add candy trees, snow people, walkways and other elaborate features.

The program is free, but registration is required as space is limited to 20 participants. Registration is available online through Dec. 8 at forms.gle/kCwnEjRzc1DM2Xvx9.

The Granville Branch is located at 214 S. McCoy St. For more information, call 815-339-2038.