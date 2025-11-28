Boys basketball Thanksgiving tournament update, Nov. 27

Dean Riley Shootin’ the Rock at Ottawa
POOL A: Ottawa 2-0, Pontiac 2-0, Princeton 0-2, Sterling 0-2
POOL B: L-P 1-0, Oak Forest 1-0, Plano 0-1, Streator 0-1
MONDAY: Pontiac 73, Sterling 48
Ottawa 60, Princeton 36
L-P 56, Streator 44
TUESDAY: Pontiac 56, Princeton 39
Ottawa 50, Sterling 44
Oak Forest 67, Plano 40
FRIDAY: Oak Forest vs. Streator, 11:30 a.m., Plano vs. L-P, 1 p.m., Princeton vs. Sterling, 2:30 p.m., Streator vs. Plano, 4 p.m., L-P vs. Oak Forest, 5:30 p.m., Ottawa vs. Pontiac, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY: 7th place - 4th place Pool A vs. 4th place Pool B, noon. 5th place - 3rd place Pool A vs. 3rd place Pool B, 1:30 p.m. 3rd place - 2nd place Pool A vs. 2nd place Pool B, 3 p.m. Title - 1st place Pool A vs. 1st place Pool B, 4:30 p.m.
Note: Sophomores are playing at Love Gym.
2nd Annual Huskers Hardwood Tip-Off Tourney
POOL A: Marquette 2-0, Serena 2-0, Peoria Notre Dame JV 0-2, Earlville 0-2
POOL B: Hall 2-0, Seneca 2-0, Newark 0-2, Somonauk 0-2
MONDAY: Seneca 63, Somonauk 55
Serena 71, Earlville 12
TUESDAY: Marquette 73, Earlville 20
Hall 54, Newark 40
WEDNESDAY: Hall 68, Somonauk 31
Marquette 72, Peoria ND 40
Seneca 61, Newark 55
Serena 76, Peoria ND 46
FRIDAY: Somonauk vs. Newark, 2:30 p.m., Peoria ND vs. Earlville, 4 p.m., Seneca vs. Hall, 5:30 p.m., Marquette vs. Serena, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY (REVISED): 3rd place - 2nd place Pool A vs. 2nd place Pool B, 9 a.m. Title - 1st place Pool A vs. 1st place Pool B, 10:30 a.m.
Erie-Prophetstown Thanksgiving Tournament
STANDINGS: Riverdale 1-0, E-P 1-0, Bureau Valley 0-1, Rock Falls 0-1
MONDAY: Riverdale 70, Rock Falls 62
TUESDAY: E-P 46, Bureau Valley 41
FRIDAY: Bureau Valley at Rock Falls, Riverdale at E-P, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY: At Prophetstown - Bureau Valley vs. Riverdale, 1 p.m., Rock Falls vs. E-P, 2:30 p.m.
Note: The F/S teams proceed the varsity games Monday through Friday
Route 17 Classic at Woodland, Dwight
WOODLAND POOL: Ridgeview 3-0, St. Bede 2-1, Woodland 1-2, Flanagan-Cornell 0-3
DWIGHT POOL: Tri-Valley 3-0, Dwight 2-1, Momence 1-2, Grant Park 0-3
MONDAY: Ridgeview 70, Flanagan-Cornell 51
St. Bede 63, Woodland 51
TUESDAY: St. Bede 64, Flanagan-Cornell 33
Ridgeview 48, Woodland 40
WEDNESDAY: Ridgeview 70, St. Bede 49
Woodland 74, Flanagan-Cornell 58
Tri-Valley 72, Grant Park 24
Dwight 64, Momence 62
SATURDAY: Seventh place - Flanagan-Cornell vs. Grant Park, 2 p.m. Fifth place - Woodland vs. Momence, 3:30 p.m. Third place - St. Bede vs. Dwight, 5 p.m. Title - Ridgeview vs. Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.
AFC Thanksgiving Tournament
MONDAY: Leland 74, West Carroll 70
LaMoille 56, AFC 42
Durand 62, Milledgeville 50
Amboy 53, Hiawatha 29
TUESDAY: West Carroll 62, AFC 22
Milledgeville 51, Hiawatha 40
Leland 72, LaMoille 49
Amboy 49, Durand 29
WEDNESDAY: Consolation third - Hiawatha 61, Hiawatha 24
Consolation first - West Carroll 51, Milledgeville 41
Third place - Durand 58, LaMoille 43
Title - Leland 52, Amboy 47 (OT)
Wethersfield Wally Keller Invite
STANDINGS: Elmwood 3-0, Annawan 3-0, Wethersfield 2-1, Rockridge 1-2, Stark County 0-3, Putnam County 0-3
MONDAY: Rockridge 85, Stark County 40
Annawan 50, Putnam County 40
Elmwood 61, Wethersfield 42
TUESDAY: Annawan 55, Stark County 51
Elmwood 58, Rockridge 51
Wethersfield 49, Putnam County 48
WEDNESDAY: Elmwood 54, Putnam County 23
Annawan 58, Rockridge 55
Wethersfield 48, Stark County 38
FRIDAY (REVISED SCHEDULE)
Annawan vs. Elmwood, 10 a.m.
Stark County vs. PC, 11:30 a.m.
Rockridge vs. Wethersfield, 1 p.m.
Elmwood vs. Stark County, 3 p.m.
PC vs. Rockridge, 4:30 p.m.
Wethersfield vs. Annawan, 6 p.m.