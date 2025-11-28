Boys basketball Thanksgiving tournament update, Nov. 27

Chace Sterling shoots over Newark’s Reggie Chapman and Dylan Kulbartz in the 2nd period Tuesday at Serena. The Red Devils won their season opener 54-40. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Dean Riley Shootin’ the Rock at Ottawa

POOL A: Ottawa 2-0, Pontiac 2-0, Princeton 0-2, Sterling 0-2

POOL B: L-P 1-0, Oak Forest 1-0, Plano 0-1, Streator 0-1

MONDAY: Pontiac 73, Sterling 48

Ottawa 60, Princeton 36

L-P 56, Streator 44

TUESDAY: Pontiac 56, Princeton 39

Ottawa 50, Sterling 44

Oak Forest 67, Plano 40

FRIDAY: Oak Forest vs. Streator, 11:30 a.m., Plano vs. L-P, 1 p.m., Princeton vs. Sterling, 2:30 p.m., Streator vs. Plano, 4 p.m., L-P vs. Oak Forest, 5:30 p.m., Ottawa vs. Pontiac, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY: 7th place - 4th place Pool A vs. 4th place Pool B, noon. 5th place - 3rd place Pool A vs. 3rd place Pool B, 1:30 p.m. 3rd place - 2nd place Pool A vs. 2nd place Pool B, 3 p.m. Title - 1st place Pool A vs. 1st place Pool B, 4:30 p.m.

Note: Sophomores are playing at Love Gym.

2nd Annual Huskers Hardwood Tip-Off Tourney

POOL A: Marquette 2-0, Serena 2-0, Peoria Notre Dame JV 0-2, Earlville 0-2

POOL B: Hall 2-0, Seneca 2-0, Newark 0-2, Somonauk 0-2

MONDAY: Seneca 63, Somonauk 55

Serena 71, Earlville 12

TUESDAY: Marquette 73, Earlville 20

Hall 54, Newark 40

WEDNESDAY: Hall 68, Somonauk 31

Marquette 72, Peoria ND 40

Seneca 61, Newark 55

Serena 76, Peoria ND 46

FRIDAY: Somonauk vs. Newark, 2:30 p.m., Peoria ND vs. Earlville, 4 p.m., Seneca vs. Hall, 5:30 p.m., Marquette vs. Serena, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY (REVISED): 3rd place - 2nd place Pool A vs. 2nd place Pool B, 9 a.m. Title - 1st place Pool A vs. 1st place Pool B, 10:30 a.m.

Erie-Prophetstown Thanksgiving Tournament

STANDINGS: Riverdale 1-0, E-P 1-0, Bureau Valley 0-1, Rock Falls 0-1

MONDAY: Riverdale 70, Rock Falls 62

TUESDAY: E-P 46, Bureau Valley 41

FRIDAY: Bureau Valley at Rock Falls, Riverdale at E-P, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY: At Prophetstown - Bureau Valley vs. Riverdale, 1 p.m., Rock Falls vs. E-P, 2:30 p.m.

Note: The F/S teams proceed the varsity games Monday through Friday

Route 17 Classic at Woodland, Dwight

WOODLAND POOL: Ridgeview 3-0, St. Bede 2-1, Woodland 1-2, Flanagan-Cornell 0-3

DWIGHT POOL: Tri-Valley 3-0, Dwight 2-1, Momence 1-2, Grant Park 0-3

MONDAY: Ridgeview 70, Flanagan-Cornell 51

St. Bede 63, Woodland 51

TUESDAY: St. Bede 64, Flanagan-Cornell 33

Ridgeview 48, Woodland 40

WEDNESDAY: Ridgeview 70, St. Bede 49

Woodland 74, Flanagan-Cornell 58

Tri-Valley 72, Grant Park 24

Dwight 64, Momence 62

SATURDAY: Seventh place - Flanagan-Cornell vs. Grant Park, 2 p.m. Fifth place - Woodland vs. Momence, 3:30 p.m. Third place - St. Bede vs. Dwight, 5 p.m. Title - Ridgeview vs. Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.

AFC Thanksgiving Tournament

MONDAY: Leland 74, West Carroll 70

LaMoille 56, AFC 42

Durand 62, Milledgeville 50

Amboy 53, Hiawatha 29

TUESDAY: West Carroll 62, AFC 22

Milledgeville 51, Hiawatha 40

Leland 72, LaMoille 49

Amboy 49, Durand 29

WEDNESDAY: Consolation third - Hiawatha 61, Hiawatha 24

Consolation first - West Carroll 51, Milledgeville 41

Third place - Durand 58, LaMoille 43

Title - Leland 52, Amboy 47 (OT)

Wethersfield Wally Keller Invite

STANDINGS: Elmwood 3-0, Annawan 3-0, Wethersfield 2-1, Rockridge 1-2, Stark County 0-3, Putnam County 0-3

MONDAY: Rockridge 85, Stark County 40

Annawan 50, Putnam County 40

Elmwood 61, Wethersfield 42

TUESDAY: Annawan 55, Stark County 51

Elmwood 58, Rockridge 51

Wethersfield 49, Putnam County 48

WEDNESDAY: Elmwood 54, Putnam County 23

Annawan 58, Rockridge 55

Wethersfield 48, Stark County 38

FRIDAY (REVISED SCHEDULE)

Annawan vs. Elmwood, 10 a.m.

Stark County vs. PC, 11:30 a.m.

Rockridge vs. Wethersfield, 1 p.m.

Elmwood vs. Stark County, 3 p.m.

PC vs. Rockridge, 4:30 p.m.

Wethersfield vs. Annawan, 6 p.m.